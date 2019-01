Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Most women believe cannabis poses little to no risk to fetus

Georgia Straight reported on a study from UBC which found that most pregnant women do not believe cannabis is dangerous to their unborn child.

Lead author Hamideh Bayrampour stressed the importance of understanding perceptions about cannabis use and to increase awareness of health concerns.