Am I the last voice against SkyTrain to UBC?

The Tyee published an article in which UBC professor Patrick Condon argues against the proposed SkyTrain to UBC.

Condon is the James Taylor chair in Landscape and Livable Environments at UBC’s School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture and the founding chair of the UBC Urban Design program.