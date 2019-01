Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New research shows virtual reality changes how we think, behave

The Jakarta Post cited research from UBC which found people respond differently when using virtual reality and in real life.

The study’s senior author Alan Kingstone, from UBC’s department of psychology, was also interviewed on CBC‘s On The Coast. The interview starts at 1:10.