Projected increase in depression and anxiety in B.C. caused by weakening mental health stigma: experts

Global News spoke to Joseph Puyat, a professor at UBC’s School of Population and Public Health, about the possibility that an increase in depression could be linked to a decrease in the stigma of mental illness.

“There is certainly a trend towards people being more accepting of the fact that they are experiencing symptoms of mental illness,” he said.