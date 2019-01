Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the dark: The cost of Canada’s data deficit

The Globe and Mail mentioned research by UBC researchers in an article about data collected on Canadian citizens.

The Therapeutics Initiative collected data on a drug which was found to increase the risk of health problems for users.