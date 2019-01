Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Emissions from fishing vessels have quadrupled since 1950, UBC study shows

An article on CBC cited a recent UBC study which found that emissions from fishing vessels have quadrupled since 1950.

“We’re actually increasing our emissions even though we have technology that’s more efficient and our catches are declining,” said lead author Krista Greer, a researcher with the Sea Around Us initiative at UBC.

