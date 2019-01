Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Does the pursuit of happiness actually make you happy?

Global News spoke to John Helliwell, a professor emeritus at the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research at UBC, about the pursuit of happiness.

His findings show that happiness comes from helping other people.