UBC tries to fill gaps as Peachland, B.C. faces loss of all local doctors

CBC reported on the closure of the medical clinic in Peachland.

Allan Jones, regional associate dean for UBC’s faculty of medicine, southern medical program, told CBC that the program is working attract and retain new doctors in the region.