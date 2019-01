Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re working to make donation bins safer as they’re still badly needed

An op-ed in The Province about clothing donation bins mentioned Ray Taheri, professor of engineering at UBC’s Okanagan campus, who has been working on a new, safer design.