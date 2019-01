Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘High stakes’ Nanaimo byelection a reminder of NDP minority’s fragility

UBC political science professor Max Cameron commented in a Star Vancouver article about the Nanaimo byelection.

“There’s so much at stake because you take away one (NDP) member and you literally have a tie in terms of votes,” he said.