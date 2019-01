Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Controversial Huawei extradition comments: Ambassador says he ‘misspoke’

The Canadian Press spoke to Paul Evans, a China expert at UBC, for an article about John McCallum’s comments on the Huawei case.

Articles appeared on CTV, in Star Vancouver and Chronicle Herald.

The National Post also quoted Evans in a related story.