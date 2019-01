Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With 2 rivals claiming Venezuela’s presidency, Canada shelters family of anti-government colonel

CBC spoke to Max Cameron, a UBC professor of political science with a focus on Latin American affairs, in an article about the political situation in Venezuela.

He said that the country has now reached a tipping point.

The story also appeared on MSN.