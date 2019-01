Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Scholars and ex-diplomats warn of chill after Canadians detained in China

The New York Times spoke to Timothy Brook, a professor of Chinese history at UBC, who was one of the signatories in an open letter to China calling for the release of two Canadians.

“If China wishes to be seen as a full and responsible member of the international community, it needs to set itself a much higher standard than this,” he said.