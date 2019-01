Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Meng Wanzhou extradition

Yves Tiberghien, professor of political science at UBC, spoke to Michelle Eliot on CBC‘s BC Today about the extradition of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.

The interview starts at the 6:00 mark.

In related articles in the National Post and Montreal Gazette, Paul Evans from UBC’s School of Public Policy and Global Affairs, said it was already becoming difficult for Canada to argue that it is entirely apolitical on this issue.