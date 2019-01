Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ontario premier defends carbon tax recession claims in wake of criticism

The Canadian Press spoke to UBC economics professor Kevin Milligan for an article about carbon tax.

“BC has had a carbon price for 10 years and we are leading the country in growth. It doesn’t mean the carbon price is causing the growth but what it does mean is we can definitely rule out the case that a carbon price causes a recession,” he said.

The story appeared on CTV and Breakfast Television.