Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mr. Xi, release these two Canadian citizens

Timothy Brook, a professor and Republic of China Chair at UBC’s department of history, was one of the signatories in an open letter to the president of China calling for the release of Canadian citizens. The letter was published in the Globe and Mail.

A related article also appeared in the Globe and Mail.