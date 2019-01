Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fishing imperils 40 shark species in the Galapagos

New Zealand Herald quoted Daniel Pauly, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, in an article about shark populations in the Galapagos.

The article previously appeared in the Washington Post.