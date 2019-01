Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Financing is improving for female-led startups – but there’s a long way to go

The Guardian reported on a study from UBC and Stanford that found female entrepreneurs are getting more favourable responses than men when trying to raise money from venture capitalists.

Will Gornall, one of the lead authors and a professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, said they were surprised by the results.