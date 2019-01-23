Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A third of pregnant women do not believe cannabis is harmful to their foetus – despite medical guidance urging expectant women to avoid the drug

The Daily Mail published an article about research from UBC which found that a third of pregnant women do not believe that using cannabis would harm their foetus.

“Our research suggests over the past decade, more women seem to be using cannabis during pregnancy than ever before,” said lead author Hamideh Bayrampour, a professor in UBC’s midwifery program.

