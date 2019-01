Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Homeowners must apply for exemption for B.C. speculation tax — or they’ll pay it by default

Tom Davidoff, an associate professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, spoke to CBC about speculation tax.

“It’s very hard to have a tax where you don’t require people to fill in any kind of form. An alternative route would have been to try to pre-screen some people,” he said.

A similar article appeared in the Vancouver Sun.