Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Political scientist to Liberals: Don’t run a replacement candidate in Burnaby South

The Vancouver Sun quoted Richard Johnston, a professor of political science at UBC, in an article about candidates in next month’s Burnaby South byelection, after Liberal candidate Karen Wang stepped down.

Johnston said he would advise the Liberals not to run anyone in Wang’s place.

A similar story appeared in the Georgia Straight.