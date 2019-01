Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Keeping doctors in communities: A success story in BC’s north

Peachland View spoke to Paul Winwood, the regional associate dean for UBC’s Northern Medical Program, in an article about attracting and keeping physicians in Northern B.C.

“You hear physicians say that they wouldn’t be working here had they not had the experiencing of working in this kind of rural area,” he said.