Is too much of your wealth tied up in the housing market?

Global News spoke to UBC professor Thomas Davidoff in an article about Canadians having wealth tied up in housing.

“Generally speaking, we try to have asset holdings that make us as much money as possible after tax, while minimizing the risk we face,” he said.