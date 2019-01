Facts, not fear, should guide social housing policy, UBC expert says

CBC spoke to Carey Doberstein, assistant professor of political science at UBC’s Okanagan campus, about a proposed social housing complex in a residential area of Kelowna.

“There’s a broad expectation of [residents] being heard, but a mistaken expectation that they have a neighbourhood veto, which is not the case, and should not be the case — because the city has to take a broader view of what is beneficial for the city as a whole,” he said.