Scientists grow human blood vessels in the lab in ‘game changing’ breakthrough for disease research

The Daily Mail reported on breakthrough technology from UBC which has built human blood vessels in a petri dish.

“Being able to build human blood vessels as organoids from stem cells is a game changer,” said Josef Penninger, director of UBC’s Life Sciences Institute.

Similar articles appeared in Vice, Georgia Straight, de Volkskrant, Kleine Zeitung and Global.