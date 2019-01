Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Researchers using CLS to understand protein that regulates heartbeats

Global News reported on research from UBC that is using a Saskatoon science facility to study a protein that regulates heartbeats.

Filip Van Petegem, a professor at UBC, and his team hope to develop treatments for arrhythmia.