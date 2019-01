Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Native American routes: the ancient trails hidden in Chicago’s grid system

The Guardian quoted Coll Thrush, a history professor at UBC, in an article about Indigenous pathways in North American cities.

“We have to remember that the urban landscape often almost completely overwrote indigenous territories in places like Seattle and Chicago,” he said.