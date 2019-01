Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC fraternity members must now take mandatory sexual consent training

Global News spoke to Jamie Gill, the Interfraternity Council president at UBC, in a report that UBC fraternity members will now be required to take annual courses with the AMS Sexual Assault Support Centre.

Similar articles appeared on CBC and Daily Hive.