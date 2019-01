Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ottawa is on the wrong side of Chinese power

A Globe and Mail article about Canada’s relations with China quoted Leo Shin, a professor of history and Asian studies at UBC.

“Canada is unfortunately caught in the middle of an ever-evolving power play in the Age of Trump and Xi,” he said.