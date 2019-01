Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. and Quebec wine experts favour different taste profiles, study finds

The Canadian Press reported on a UBC study that suggested the perceptions of wine experts might depend on where they are from.

The study, by Camilo Pena and Annamma Joy from the UBC’s faculty of management and researchers from Concordia University, compared the views of experts from the Okanagan and Montreal.

The article appeared in the National Post, CBC and the Vancouver Sun.