Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Alberta mom frustrated her breastfeeding infant needed paid ticket for show

Global News spoke to UBC professor Margot Young about whether breastfeeding infants should need a paid ticket for a show.

Young said that preventing a woman from bringing her infant to a show could be grounds for discrimination.