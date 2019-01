Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rat infestations plague Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley and even Haida Gwaii

CBC quoted Kaylee Byers, a UBC researcher with the Vancouver Rat Project about the increase in rat populations in Vancouver.

“We have no estimate on the number, but anecdotally from pest control companies it seems that calls are going up,” she said.

The story also appeared on Yahoo News.