Pocket public library branch opens at UBCO

University Affairs spoke to Heather Berringer, chief librarian at UBC’s Okanagan campus, about the newest location of the Okanagan Regional Library, which has opened on campus.

The enterprise is part of a reciprocal agreement between public and university libraries.