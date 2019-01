Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not eating ‘local, heritage-breed, pasture-raised foie gras from happy, free-range geese?’

Star Vancouver quoted Emily Kennedy, an assistant professor at UBC, in an article about ethical eating.

A study conducted by UBC and the University of Toronto found that ethical foodies tend to earn higher salaries and have higher levels of education.

“Being green seems to be a status symbol,” said Kennedy.