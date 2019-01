Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cabinet shuffle shows reconciliation dropping in priority for Trudeau, say Indigenous advocates

CBC quoted Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, director of UBC’s Indian Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, in an article about Trudeau’s decision to disband the team of ministers charged with mending Canada’s relationship with Indigenous people.

“There will be a lot of pressure to complete the task that that ‘dream team’ undertook,” she said.

A similar article appeared in The Tyee.