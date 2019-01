Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC researchers develop climate change video game for classroom use

CBC reported on Our Future Community, an augmented reality video game developed by UBC forestry and creative and critical studies researchers that shows players how their personal choices can minimize the effects of climate change.