Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Deal reached between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and RCMP

CBC Early Edition interviewed UBC sociology professor David Tindall about his views of the deal reached between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and RCMP over road access for a pipeline company.

The interview starts at the 51:20 mark. Tindall also appeared on CBC Daybreak North (0:44 mark), CBC B.C. Today (2:26 mark) and Global News.