Broadcasting from deep space, a mysterious series of radio signals

The New York Times reported that the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME), a radio telescope designed and built by scientists at UBC, McGill University, the University of Toronto, the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics and the National Research Council of Canada detected the second repeating fast radio burst ever recorded.

