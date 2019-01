Long-term Canadian expatriates may vote, Supreme Court rules Business, Law & Society

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that Canadians who have lived outside the country longer than five years must be allowed to vote in federal elections. UBC experts are available to comment.

Joel Bakan

Peter A. Allard School of Law

Email: bakan@allard.ubc.ca

constitutional law, Canada

Richard Johnston

Department of Political Science

Tel: 604-822-5456

Email: Richard.johnston@ubc.ca