Mysterious radio signals from deep space detected

BBC reported that the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME), a radio telescope designed and built by scientists at UBC, McGill University, the University of Toronto, the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics and the National Research Council of Canada detected the second repeating fast radio burst ever recorded.

This story also appeared in CNN, The Atlantic, The Guardian and many other local, national and international media outlets.