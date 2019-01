Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on Trump’s address to the nation Media Advisories

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to address his country on Tuesday evening, regarding what the White House calls a “humanitarian and national security crisis” at the southern border. UBC experts are available to comment.

Alan Jacobs

Department of Political Science

Cell: 778-378-9543

Email: jacobs@politics.ubc.ca

Paul Quirk

Department of Political Science

Email: quirk@politics.ubc.ca

*available late Tuesday, all day Wednesday