Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

B.C. scientists to help uncover the secret lives of Pacific salmon

The Times Colonist reported on a project by UBC’s Institute for Oceans and Fisheries director Evgeny Pakhomov, in which he is working with an international team to determine where salmon spend their winters.

The story also appeared in The Province and Vancouver Sun.