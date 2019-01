Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Gull’s wings may help design smarter airplanes

The Hindustan Times interviewed UBC zoologist Douglas Altshuler about his recent study, which found the stability of aircrafts can be improved if they adopt a gull’s wings design.

This story also appeared in Business Standard.