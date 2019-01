Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The changing nature of Canada’s forest supply as fires, bugs, and climate bite

UBC professor Sally Aitken was interviewed by the Canadian Press for a story on the uncertain future of Canada’s forestry industry.

Climate change has created huge problems in timber supply, said Aitken.

She’s studying how to select genetic varieties of trees that can be more resilient to changes in climate.

The story appeared on CBC, Star Vancouver, News 1130, Times Colonist and other media outlets.