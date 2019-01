Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C.’s population passes 5 million, thanks to high international migration numbers

CBC reported on the latest StatCan report on the population of British Columbia.

Carlos Teixeira, an associate professor of geography at UBC’s Okanagan campus was interviewed for the story. He noted that immigrant families with young children help balance the “pyramid of ages.”

The article also appeared on MSN.