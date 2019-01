Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A journey into the solar system’s outer reaches

The New York Times interviewed UBC astronomy professor Brett J. Gladman about his recent paper, which predicts the distribution of crater sizes that will be seen on Ultima Thule’s surface.

This story also appeared in the Globe and Mail.