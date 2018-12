Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What in the weird: Unleashing ‘Alien’ wasps and zombie spiders

Sydney Morning Herald featured a newly discovered species of Ecuadorian wasp that UBC researchers found can turn its prey into zombies.

“Wasps manipulating the behaviour of spiders has been observed before, but not at a level as complex as this,’’ said Philippe Fernandez-Fournier, a PhD candidate and lead author of the study.