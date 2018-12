Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Want to stop climate change? Get arrested

Fast Company mentioned UBC political scientist Kathryn Harrison in an article about the use of civil disobedience in the fight against climate change.

Harrison said that civil disobedience can backfire when protesters are seen as “lawless and out-of-touch with ‘real’ priorities, or disruptive of the lives of those the movement seeks to influence.”