Ottawa calls detention of Canadians ‘arbitrary’ and demands their immediate release

Yves Tiberghien, a professor of political science and director emeritus of UBC’s Institute of Asian Research, spoke to the Vancouver Sun about diplomatic tensions between Canada and China.

Tiberghien said the alleged details of former diplomat Michael Kovrig’s harsh detention were troubling.

The article also appeared in the Edmonton Journal.