In the short term, Canada not affected by U.S. government shutdown: UBC prof

James Brander, a professor of economics at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, spoke to News 1130 about the U.S. government’s shutdown.

Brander said that Canada should not see major economic impacts in the short term.